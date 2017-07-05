Knicks' top pick signs but fans won't get to see him play yet

Frank Ntilikina signed his four-year, $18.5 million rookie-scale contract, but won't be able to show his lottery form at the Orlando summer league. Ntilikina, who suffered a bruised knee in the decisive Game 5 of the French league finals the day after the Knicks selected him in the draft, will miss the entire five-game summer-league slate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.