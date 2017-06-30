Atlantic Division continues to improv...

Atlantic Division continues to improve as Knicks keep sinking

Read more: New York Daily News

With Phil Jackson out of the picture, Steve Mills and his front office will have to fight to keep the Knicks relevant in an improving Atlantic Division. While the rest of the Atlantic Division is reloading, Phil Jackson's former team is essentially bringing a water pistol to a gun fight.

