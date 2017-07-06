A double-booked bout: Las Vegas arena logistics still being worked out for Big3, Mayweather-McGregor
Ice Cube said his Big3 basketball league is open to moving its championship game to another arena in Las Vegas to make way for Floyd Mayweather's boxing match against Conor McGregor. From the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight to the Big3 championship game, Aug. 26 will be a busy day in Las Vegas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
New York Knicks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tim Hardaway Jr. signs 4-year, $71M offer sheet...
|5 hr
|The Phartr
|2
|LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ...
|May '17
|Hear Pharts
|2
|MSG security chief reportedly fired, just two d...
|Feb '17
|SunPhartings
|4
|Fan wants apology; Davis says no (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|FanPharts
|2
|New York Knicks president Phil Jackson answers ...
|Feb '17
|DecipheringPhartz
|2
|27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A... (Dec '16)
|Jan '17
|Shoe Phart
|18
|Snubbed girlfriend snogs stranger after boyfrie... (Jan '15)
|Jan '17
|Phart Game
|31
Find what you want!
Search New York Knicks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC