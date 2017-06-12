Worst trade ever: Looking back at Nets-Celtics deal from 2013
Whether on your phone or delivered to your doorstep, the Daily News brings you award-winning coverage of the latest in news, sports, entertainment and more. Worst trade ever: Looking back on '13 draft when Nets went 'all-in' on deal for Celtics' Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce Then-GM Billy King and owner Mikhail Prokhorov made splash after hiring Jason Kidd as coach by acquiring aging future Hall of Famers Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce along with Jason Terry for slew of draft picks and players, but championship-caliber team never materialized.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
New York Knicks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ...
|May 22
|Hear Pharts
|2
|MSG security chief reportedly fired, just two d...
|Feb '17
|SunPhartings
|4
|Fan wants apology; Davis says no (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|FanPharts
|2
|New York Knicks president Phil Jackson answers ...
|Feb '17
|DecipheringPhartz
|2
|27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A... (Dec '16)
|Jan '17
|Shoe Phart
|18
|Snubbed girlfriend snogs stranger after boyfrie... (Jan '15)
|Jan '17
|Phart Game
|31
|Boy Runs Onto Court, Hugs Carmelo Anthony Durin... (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|Play Phart
|8
Find what you want!
Search New York Knicks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC