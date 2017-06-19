With or without Porzingis, Phil's in it for long haul with Knicks
Whatever happens to Kristaps Porzingis , Phil Jackson seems to be making a play to stick around New York for quite some time. Should the kid, Kristaps Porzingis, have attended an exit meeting with his boss after the Knicks' season mercifully ended? Sure.
