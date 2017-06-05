The NBA Finals are about 2 players: Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving

Our minds will tell us not to count the Cleveland Cavaliers out because they were down 0-2 to the Golden State Warriors last year, and eventually became the first team in NBA History to come back from down 3-1 in the Finals. The Cavs don't have a defensive answer for Kevin Durant, and every player on the floor for the Warriors is committed to making Kyrie Irving's life a living hell.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.