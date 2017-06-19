The Latest: Kentucky wins lottery, 3 Wildcats drafted early
Bam Adebayo was the last lottery pick; he went 14th to Miami, joining De'Aaron Fox and Malik Monk in the NBA. The NCAA has never really liked it, and earlier this month, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said the system as it's currently constructed - where players can enter the draft after a year of college - is "not working for anyone."
