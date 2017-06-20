The Latest: Cavs set Finals record, l...

The Latest: Cavs set Finals record, lead 49-33 after 1st

Read more: The Gazette

Kevin Love has 14 points, Kyrie Irving has 11 and the Cavaliers lead Golden State 49-33 after one quarter of Game 4 on Friday night. The record for any Finals quarter was 47, done by the Los Angeles Lakers in the third quarter against Boston on June 3, 1984.

