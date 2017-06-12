The Knicks worked out Justin Jackson, Dillon Brooks on Tuesday
The Knicks continue to host workouts for draft prospects-UNC's Justin Jackson, Louisville's Jaylen Johnson, Oregon's Dillon Brooks and Wisconsin's Nigel Hayes all made the trip to Tarrytown for a session of Zen Master-style pivot practice and odd existentialist slogan shouting. The biggest name on that list is Justin Jackson.
