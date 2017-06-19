The Knicks signed undrafted free agent Jamel Artis to partially-guaranteed deal
The New York Knicks continue to clean up in the undrafted free agent market, landing Pittsburgh wing Jamel Artis for the duration of Summer League and training camp. Per Ian Begley: Pittsburgh's Jamel Artis has agreed to a partially-guaranteed deal with the Knicks, according to his agent Daniel Hazan.
