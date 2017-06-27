The Knicks released their 2017 Summer League roster
The New York Knicks released their roster for the Orlando Summer League, and boy howdy is it ever better than last year's roster: Here is the Knicks Summer League roster. Frank Ntilikina, Ognjen Jaramaz & Damyean Dotson will play, as will Chasson Randle/Marshall Plumlee pic.twitter.com/VvlWcpvOfR Did anybody watch the 2016 team? It was pretty much unwatchable except for Ron Baker and Chasson Randle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Posting and Toasting.
Add your comments below
New York Knicks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ...
|May '17
|Hear Pharts
|2
|MSG security chief reportedly fired, just two d...
|Feb '17
|SunPhartings
|4
|Fan wants apology; Davis says no (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|FanPharts
|2
|New York Knicks president Phil Jackson answers ...
|Feb '17
|DecipheringPhartz
|2
|27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A... (Dec '16)
|Jan '17
|Shoe Phart
|18
|Snubbed girlfriend snogs stranger after boyfrie... (Jan '15)
|Jan '17
|Phart Game
|31
|Boy Runs Onto Court, Hugs Carmelo Anthony Durin... (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|Play Phart
|8
Find what you want!
Search New York Knicks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC