The Knicks released their 2017 Summer League roster

The New York Knicks released their roster for the Orlando Summer League, and boy howdy is it ever better than last year's roster: Here is the Knicks Summer League roster. Frank Ntilikina, Ognjen Jaramaz & Damyean Dotson will play, as will Chasson Randle/Marshall Plumlee pic.twitter.com/VvlWcpvOfR Did anybody watch the 2016 team? It was pretty much unwatchable except for Ron Baker and Chasson Randle.

Chicago, IL

