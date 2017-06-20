The Knicks ran several triangle-happy workouts for 2nd-round draft prospects
The Knicks didn't only meet with future lottery pick Dennis Smith Jr. last week; they also worked out several second-round and potentially un-drafted youngsters. Ian Begley interviewed one such prospect , Vanderbilt center Luke Kornet, who worked out at the Knicks' complex with Arizona State guard Torian Graham, UCLA guard Isaac Hamilton and North Carolina big man Kennedy Meeks.
