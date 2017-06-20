The Knicks privately worked out Malik Monk (triangle lessons!), attended Dennis Smith Jr.'s Pro Day
The New York Knicks looked at some top draft prospect this week. Kentucky sharpshooter Malik Monk dined with Phil Jackson's crew and worked out with the team earlier this week, according to Ian Begley.
