Sources: Cavs talked 3-way trade involving Paul George, Kevin Love
The Cleveland Cavaliers continue to pursue a trade for Paul George and will be leading contenders for Carmelo Anthony's services, should Anthony secure an offseason buyout from the New York Knicks, according to league sources. Sources told ESPN that the Cavaliers engaged in serious three-way trade discussions leading up to the NBA draft on a deal that would have brought them George from the Indiana Pacers and landed Kevin Love, George's fellow Eastern Conference All-Star, with the Denver Nuggets.
