Shootaround: Celtics Have More Moves In Mind?
No. 1: Sixer deal could be first step for Celtics -- While most of the intrigue Friday revolved around the potential deal of trading the No. 1 pick in the draft to the Sixers, Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald says that Celtics GM Danny Ainge could actually make several moves that allows his team to become a real force next season: While Danny Ainge may like some more than others, sources now and over the latter half of the college season say he's been looking hardest into guards Fultz and Lonzo Ball and forwards Josh Jackson and Jayson Tatum.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBA.com.
Add your comments below
New York Knicks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ...
|May 22
|Hear Pharts
|2
|MSG security chief reportedly fired, just two d...
|Feb '17
|SunPhartings
|4
|Fan wants apology; Davis says no (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|FanPharts
|2
|New York Knicks president Phil Jackson answers ...
|Feb '17
|DecipheringPhartz
|2
|27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A... (Dec '16)
|Jan '17
|Shoe Phart
|18
|Snubbed girlfriend snogs stranger after boyfrie... (Jan '15)
|Jan '17
|Phart Game
|31
|Boy Runs Onto Court, Hugs Carmelo Anthony Durin... (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|Play Phart
|8
Find what you want!
Search New York Knicks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC