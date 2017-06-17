Shootaround: Celtics Have More Moves In Mind?

No. 1: Sixer deal could be first step for Celtics -- While most of the intrigue Friday revolved around the potential deal of trading the No. 1 pick in the draft to the Sixers, Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald says that Celtics GM Danny Ainge could actually make several moves that allows his team to become a real force next season: While Danny Ainge may like some more than others, sources now and over the latter half of the college season say he's been looking hardest into guards Fultz and Lonzo Ball and forwards Josh Jackson and Jayson Tatum.

