Phil Jackson, New York Knicks are considering trade of Kristaps Porzingis
Kristaps Porzingis may not be long for New York as Knicks president Phil Jackson is considering trading the 7-foot-3 Latvian and has been fielding trade calls ahead of Thursday's NBA Draft, according to multiple reports. Porzingis, 21, has not been in contact with anybody within the Knicks' front office since the end of the season.
