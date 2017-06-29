Phil Jackson: How Will New York Knicks Failure Impact NBA Legend's Legacy?

Phil Jackson is basketball's greatest champion - better than any player or coach on any level in the modern era, better than the infallible NBA executive and logo Jerry West or legendary Duke coach Mike Krzyewski. The closest comparison could be UConn women's coach Geno Auriemma with his 11 college championships and couple of Olympic gold medals to boot, but, let's face it, that's college.

