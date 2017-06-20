New York Knicks star Kristaps Porzing...

New York Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis sparking 'a frenzy' ...

Read more: The Daily Record

Yahoo's Adrian Wojnarowski says a host of teams are looking closely at the Latvian and Knicks president Phil Jackson will consider offers for him. Kristaps Porzingis of the New York Knicks is sparking 'a frenzy of interest' from rival clubs ahead of Thursday night's NBA draft according to Yahoo's king of the scoops Adrian Wojnarowski.

