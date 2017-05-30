NBA Trade Rumors: Knicks reportedly interested in acquiring Wolves' Ricky Rubio
The New York Knicks could really use an upgrade at the point guard position. While most assume that will come through the NBA Draft on June 22, some in the organization are interested in pursuing a trade to land Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Ricky Rubio , according to a report from ESPN.
