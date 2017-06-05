NBA trade rumors: Knicks dealing for Timberwolves' Ricky Rubio?
One of the most gifted and unique passers in the world could be leading the Knicks offense at Madison Square Garden next season. Some members of the organization would again like to try to pursue Minnesota's Ricky Rubio in a trade this offseason, sources said.
