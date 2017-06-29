NBA free agency rumors: Latest on Carmelo Anthony Knicks trade, Rockets interest
As Knicks owner James Dolan searches for his next decision maker , a franchise-changing referendum must be made on Carmelo Anthony as the NBA's silly season--free agency--begins on July 1. According to Adrian Wojnaroswki of Yahoo Sports, the Knicks' mindset on Anthony hasn't changed. If possible, a trade is the route the franchise wants to go to move on from the great scorer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
New York Knicks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ...
|May '17
|Hear Pharts
|2
|MSG security chief reportedly fired, just two d...
|Feb '17
|SunPhartings
|4
|Fan wants apology; Davis says no (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|FanPharts
|2
|New York Knicks president Phil Jackson answers ...
|Feb '17
|DecipheringPhartz
|2
|27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A... (Dec '16)
|Jan '17
|Shoe Phart
|18
|Snubbed girlfriend snogs stranger after boyfrie... (Jan '15)
|Jan '17
|Phart Game
|31
|Boy Runs Onto Court, Hugs Carmelo Anthony Durin... (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|Play Phart
|8
Find what you want!
Search New York Knicks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC