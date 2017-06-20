NBA free agency: Derrick Rose may be willing to take pay cut to re-sign with Knicks
The oft-injured Derrick Rose will hit the free agent market July 1, but according to his agent, B.J. Armstrong, Rose's mind is already made up -- he wants to be back with the New York Knicks . "Derrick loves New York and wants to be there," Rose's agent, B.J. Armstrong, told Bleacher Report recently.
