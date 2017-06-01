NBA Finals: LeBron and Kyrie, but little else for Cavaliers
The rest of the Cleveland Cavaliers couldn't keep up in the Warriors' 113-91 victory Thursday night at Oracle Arena. The Cavaliers' two big stars combined for 52 points, but their teammates failed to provide nearly enough support as Golden State won Game 1 for the third straight time in the NBA Finals trilogy between the teams.
