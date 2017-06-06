LeBron James & Kevin Durant Secret Rap Revealed: Hear The NBA Rivals' Attempt To Spit Bars

Once upon a time, LeBron James and Kevin Durant were friends, and also had dreams of getting into the rap game. Legend has it that they recorded a hot track in 2011, and it was found! Listen to a snippet here! Who knew! LeBron James , 32, and Kevin Durant , 28, are total music heads, and wanted to try their hand at making some of their own back in 2011.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HollywoodLife.