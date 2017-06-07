Lamar Odom's Daughter Calls His Marri...

Lamar Odom's Daughter Calls His Marriage To Khloe Kardashian 'Toxic'

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: HollywoodLife

In a very revealing new interview, Lamar Odom's daughter, Destiny, opens up about how his addiction and his marriage to Khloe Kardashian have affected her life. Destiny Odom , 18, is finally speaking out about her dad, Lamar Odom , 37, and his former marriage to Khloe Kardashian , 32. In an interview with PEOPLE , Destiny reveals that she was bullied at school when her dad married Khloe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HollywoodLife.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Knicks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ... May 22 Hear Pharts 2
News MSG security chief reportedly fired, just two d... Feb '17 SunPhartings 4
News Fan wants apology; Davis says no (Jan '06) Feb '17 FanPharts 2
News New York Knicks president Phil Jackson answers ... Feb '17 DecipheringPhartz 2
News 27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A... (Dec '16) Jan '17 Shoe Phart 18
News Snubbed girlfriend snogs stranger after boyfrie... (Jan '15) Jan '17 Phart Game 31
News Boy Runs Onto Court, Hugs Carmelo Anthony Durin... (Mar '16) Jan '17 Play Phart 8
See all New York Knicks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Knicks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,674 • Total comments across all topics: 281,590,976

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC