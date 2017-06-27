Lamar Odom Says God Was Responsible for His Brothel Collapse...
Former NBA star Lamar Odom, who was hospitalized after being found unconscious in his room at the Love Ranch South in Pahrump, Nevada, in 2015 after booking a five-day spree at the brothel, appeared on "The Wendy Williams Show" on Wednesday, denying that drugs had anything to do with the incident. "I think that was God just trying to talk to me, get me to stop doing whatever I was doing," Odom, who has long struggled with addiction issues, told Williams.
