Lamar Odom Blasts Stephen A. Smith, How Dare You Mock Crack Addiction?

Lamar Odom ﻿is FURIOUS at Stephen A. Smith -- and unleashed his lawyer to tear the ESPN star a new one for mocking his crack addiction on the air. Odom's pissed at a segment from Wednesday's "First Take" -- when Smith was ripping NY Knicks president Phil Jackson for running the team into the ground and brought up the time he signed Odom.

