Knicks take chance on rookie who once hated New York
The only thing Knicks fans care about now with Wisconsin senior power forward Nigel Hayes is he's "big and dirty" under the boards. An NBA source confirmed Hayes has signed with the Knicks' summer-league team after going undrafted.
