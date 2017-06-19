Knicks sign Canyon Barry, Rick Barry's son, to Summer League deal
Rick Barry desperately wanted to play for the Knicks. After all, he grew up a fan while living in North Jersey, and New York was in position in 1965 to draft the dynamic scorer with the funky underarm free throw form.
