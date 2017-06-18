Knicks' dream draft pick has 'Greek F...

Knicks' dream draft pick has 'Greek Freak' talent: Szczerbiak

8 hrs ago Read more: New York Post

If guards Dennis Smith Jr., Malik Monk, Donovan Mitchell and Frank Ntilikina are on the board when the Knicks' turn comes at No. 8 on Thursday, what would Wally Szczerbiak do? Szczerbiak, the CBS college basketball analyst/MSG Network broadcaster, told The Post it's a close call, but he'd nab the French league point guard Ntilikina because of a special upside he doesn't see as clearly in the others.

