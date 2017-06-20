JR Smith's seemingly meaningless shot in the closing seconds of Game...

JR Smith's seemingly meaningless shot...

On Monday night the Golden State Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 129-120 to win their second NBA Championship in three years. But while the victory was enough to please Warriors fans, those that bet on Golden State to cover the spread in Game 5 left the game with an absolutely brutal taste in their mouths, all thanks to J.R. Smith.

