J.R. Smith wasn't about to let LeBron...

J.R. Smith wasn't about to let LeBron James get in the middle of fan's left stroke going viral

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

One of the many perks of being LeBron James includes teammates willing to serve as body guards and keep the Cavaliers' star out of danger. Following a postgame fight involving fans as the Cavaliers were making their way to the locker room after Game 2 at Oracle Arena, J.R. Smith stepped in front of James and pushed him to the side.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Knicks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ... May 22 Hear Pharts 2
News MSG security chief reportedly fired, just two d... Feb '17 SunPhartings 4
News Fan wants apology; Davis says no (Jan '06) Feb '17 FanPharts 2
News New York Knicks president Phil Jackson answers ... Feb '17 DecipheringPhartz 2
News 27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A... (Dec '16) Jan '17 Shoe Phart 18
News Snubbed girlfriend snogs stranger after boyfrie... (Jan '15) Jan '17 Phart Game 31
News Boy Runs Onto Court, Hugs Carmelo Anthony Durin... (Mar '16) Jan '17 Play Phart 8
See all New York Knicks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Knicks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,711 • Total comments across all topics: 281,571,242

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC