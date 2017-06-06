J.R. Smith wasn't about to let LeBron James get in the middle of fan's left stroke going viral
One of the many perks of being LeBron James includes teammates willing to serve as body guards and keep the Cavaliers' star out of danger. Following a postgame fight involving fans as the Cavaliers were making their way to the locker room after Game 2 at Oracle Arena, J.R. Smith stepped in front of James and pushed him to the side.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
New York Knicks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ...
|May 22
|Hear Pharts
|2
|MSG security chief reportedly fired, just two d...
|Feb '17
|SunPhartings
|4
|Fan wants apology; Davis says no (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|FanPharts
|2
|New York Knicks president Phil Jackson answers ...
|Feb '17
|DecipheringPhartz
|2
|27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A... (Dec '16)
|Jan '17
|Shoe Phart
|18
|Snubbed girlfriend snogs stranger after boyfrie... (Jan '15)
|Jan '17
|Phart Game
|31
|Boy Runs Onto Court, Hugs Carmelo Anthony Durin... (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|Play Phart
|8
Find what you want!
Search New York Knicks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC