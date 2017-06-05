Ike Iroegbu works out for the New York Knicks
The NBA Draft is less than two weeks away and one name to keep an eye on is Ike Iroegbu. The former WSU guard was brought in by the New York Knicks for a workout this week, as they scout potential draft picks and free agent signees.
