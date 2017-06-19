Ice Cube has big expectations for his Big3 3-on-3 league
In this Jan. 11, 2017, file photo, entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, far left, and Ice Cube, second from right, pose with former NBA players Kenyon Martin, second from left, Allen Iverson, third from left, Rashard Lewis, third from right, and Roger Mason, far right, after a press conference announcing the launch of BIG3, a new 3-on-3 professional basketball league, in New York. For his league of former NBA players that debuts Sunday, actor-entertainer Ice Cube insisted the competition be serious, a proper representation of a form of basketball that's so popular that it's ticketed for the next Olympics.
