Ice Cube has big expectations for his...

Ice Cube has big expectations for his Big3 3-on-3 league

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

In this Jan. 11, 2017, file photo, entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, far left, and Ice Cube, second from right, pose with former NBA players Kenyon Martin, second from left, Allen Iverson, third from left, Rashard Lewis, third from right, and Roger Mason, far right, after a press conference announcing the launch of BIG3, a new 3-on-3 professional basketball league, in New York. For his league of former NBA players that debuts Sunday, actor-entertainer Ice Cube insisted the competition be serious, a proper representation of a form of basketball that's so popular that it's ticketed for the next Olympics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Knicks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ... May '17 Hear Pharts 2
News MSG security chief reportedly fired, just two d... Feb '17 SunPhartings 4
News Fan wants apology; Davis says no (Jan '06) Feb '17 FanPharts 2
News New York Knicks president Phil Jackson answers ... Feb '17 DecipheringPhartz 2
News 27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A... (Dec '16) Jan '17 Shoe Phart 18
News Snubbed girlfriend snogs stranger after boyfrie... (Jan '15) Jan '17 Phart Game 31
News Boy Runs Onto Court, Hugs Carmelo Anthony Durin... (Mar '16) Jan '17 Play Phart 8
See all New York Knicks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Knicks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,623 • Total comments across all topics: 281,970,382

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC