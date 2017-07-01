Guard Ron Baker says he is returning to the New York Knicks
Guard Ron Baker says he is returning to the New York Knicks Undrafted a year ago, guard Ron Baker says he is returning for a second season with the Knicks Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2tvW7JE Baker wrote on Twitter early Saturday that he is "excited to be returning to the Knicks next season." Baker was an undrafted free agent out of Wichita State who appeared in 52 games for the Knicks as a rookie last season.
