From Sly to LeBron, many legends played in hallowed Queens gym
'Bring Your Game, Not Your Name' is one of signature slogans of IS8 Classic used by longtime commissioner Pete Charles at IS8 gym in Queens where they still use old-school scoreboard. High noon comes to Queens as locals hustle south along 167th Street to bear witness to a rite of spring.
