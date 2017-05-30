Former Laker Derek Fisher suspected o...

Former Laker Derek Fisher suspected of DUI after crashing car on 101 Freeway in Sherman Oaks

11 hrs ago

SHERMAN OAKS >> Former Los Angeles Laker and ex-New York Knicks head coach Derek Fisher was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after his vehicle overturned today on the 101 Freeway. His lone passenger, former “Basketball Wives” reality star Gloria Govan, escaped injury.

Chicago, IL

