Flight shares soar as pound sinks after election shock

Sterling was trading sharply lower early on Friday as it appeared certain that the Conservative Party would fall short of an overall majority after the general election . Sterling's value had dropped overnight, and as trading began in London it slipped further, standing 2.3% lower at just below $1.27, with markets anxious about heightened political uncertainty.

