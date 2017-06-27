Ex-NBA player Kenyon Martin brutally calls out Knicks' Joakim Noah: 'That boy sucks'
The former All-Star averaged 5.0 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists in just 46 games in his first season in New York after nine with the Chicago Bulls . On top of the lousy season, he was also suspended by the NBA for 20 games for violating the league's anti-drug program.
