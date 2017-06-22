Derrick Rose with a jump shot: What D...

Derrick Rose with a jump shot: What Dennis Smith Jr. told Mavs in FaceTime interview before draft

11 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

The Mavericks didn't bring Dennis Smith Jr. to Dallas for a workout because, as coach Rick Carlisle said, the franchise believed he would be drafted before No. 9. But a few days ago, when the Mavericks started to believe they had a shot at drafting Smith, they engaged him in a FaceTime call with Carlisle, team president Donnie Nelson and assistant vice president of basketball operations Michael Finley.

