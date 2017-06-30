Derrick Rose a long shot to return to the Knicks: sources

Despite reports of mutual interest before Phil Jackson was fired, a reunion between the Knicks and Derrick Rose appears to be a long shot, according to two sources with knowledge of the situation. Rose is a free agent after a season with the Knicks that included several impressive offensive performances, but also spotty defense, lots of losing, a decision to go AWOL for a game and, ultimately, another torn meniscus.

