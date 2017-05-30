Charles Oakley trial date set for hea...

Charles Oakley trial date set for heated MSG ejection assault rap

New York Knicks legend Charles Oakley will get day in court - and off the court - over his February security scuffle at Madison Square Garden. Oakley, 54, rejected a conditional dismissal offer that would have left him with a clean record after six months of good behavior when he appeared briefly in Manhattan Criminal Court Friday morning.

