Cavs want JR Smith to shoot more
Here's something you never thought you would hear: After scoring a postseason-low 91 points in a Game 1 loss in the NBA Finals, the Cleveland Cavaliers' coaching staff found itself cajoling? JR Smith?to shoot more, not less. Smith, a notorious gunner who claims his personal motto is, "When in doubt, shoot," attempted only four shots in 28 minutes on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.
Add your comments below
New York Knicks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ...
|May 22
|Hear Pharts
|2
|MSG security chief reportedly fired, just two d...
|Feb '17
|SunPhartings
|4
|Fan wants apology; Davis says no (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|FanPharts
|2
|New York Knicks president Phil Jackson answers ...
|Feb '17
|DecipheringPhartz
|2
|27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A... (Dec '16)
|Jan '17
|Shoe Phart
|18
|Snubbed girlfriend snogs stranger after boyfrie... (Jan '15)
|Jan '17
|Phart Game
|31
|Boy Runs Onto Court, Hugs Carmelo Anthony Durin... (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|Play Phart
|8
Find what you want!
Search New York Knicks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC