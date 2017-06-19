Cavs, Pacers explore deal centered on George
CLEVELAND a?? The Indiana Pacers are looking to move star forward Paul George prior to Thursday's NBA draft, and have been immersed in trade talks with the Cleveland Cavaliers , league sources told Amico Hoops late Sunday. George's agent informed the Pacers that George will opt of his contract at the end of the 2017-18 season and become an unrestricted free agent, according to a report from The Vertical.
