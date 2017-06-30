Cavaliers to make Kyle Korver offer when free agency begins; eyeing...
The Cavaliers are expected to make Kyle Korver an offer to return to the team when NBA free agency begins at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, sources told cleveland.com. The Cavs are entering free agency with Korver and the Knicks' Carmelo Anthony as perhaps their biggest targets, though the salary cap and New York's reported refusal to buy Anthony out of the two years and $54 million he has remaining on his contract could complicate their hunt.
