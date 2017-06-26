Carmelo Anthony Sends La La Birthday "Love" After Their Split
Though the couple separated in April, the New York Knicks player made sure to send his estranged wife some "love" on her 38th birthday. "I look at you on this birthday, and it is hard to believe another year has passed," the 33-year-old wrote on Instagram , re-gramming one of her photos.
