Calipari to the Knicks? Here's why it works.

Ian Begley of ESPN has reported that John Calipari has reached out to the New York Knicks about the open team presidency. Yes, the same John Calipari that's known as one of the top five, if not the very best, coaches in the college game, who was one of the first to welcome the one and done era and build a championship caliber team around freshmen.

