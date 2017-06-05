Bulls, Jimmy Butler have 'positive' meeting
Back in Chicago after spending much of the last month working out in Los Angeles, Jimmy Butler had what one source described as a "positive" season-ending exit meeting with management Monday. Butler spoke briefly with team officials on April 29, the day after the Celtics eliminated the Bulls from the playoffs.
