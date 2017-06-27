Atlanta Hawks appear to be building to play faster under Travis Schlenk
When Mike Budenholzer was hired as the head coach of the Atlanta Hawks in 2013, there were natural expectations that a lot of what the San Antonio Spurs had historically prioritized would be seen in how the Hawks would play going forward. Similarly when Travis Schlenk was hired last month, lesser expectations emerged regarding how the Hawks philosophy might start to reflect the way that the Golden State Warriors have been operating the past few years.
