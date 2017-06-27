Atlanta Hawks appear to be building t...

Atlanta Hawks appear to be building to play faster under Travis Schlenk

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Peachtree Hoops

When Mike Budenholzer was hired as the head coach of the Atlanta Hawks in 2013, there were natural expectations that a lot of what the San Antonio Spurs had historically prioritized would be seen in how the Hawks would play going forward. Similarly when Travis Schlenk was hired last month, lesser expectations emerged regarding how the Hawks philosophy might start to reflect the way that the Golden State Warriors have been operating the past few years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peachtree Hoops.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Knicks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ... May '17 Hear Pharts 2
News MSG security chief reportedly fired, just two d... Feb '17 SunPhartings 4
News Fan wants apology; Davis says no (Jan '06) Feb '17 FanPharts 2
News New York Knicks president Phil Jackson answers ... Feb '17 DecipheringPhartz 2
News 27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A... (Dec '16) Jan '17 Shoe Phart 18
News Snubbed girlfriend snogs stranger after boyfrie... (Jan '15) Jan '17 Phart Game 31
News Boy Runs Onto Court, Hugs Carmelo Anthony Durin... (Mar '16) Jan '17 Play Phart 8
See all New York Knicks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Knicks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,999 • Total comments across all topics: 282,102,472

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC