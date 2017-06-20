Apparently Kristaps Porzingis hates New York, would he like San Antonio?
I came across this article a while back , but at the time the Spurs were in the middle of the playoffs, so I thought discussing it could wait until the off-season. To sum up the article, Kristaps Porzingis skipped his exit interview which signaled his displeasure with the dysfunction and toxicity of New York's franchise.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pounding the Rock.
Add your comments below
New York Knicks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ...
|May 22
|Hear Pharts
|2
|MSG security chief reportedly fired, just two d...
|Feb '17
|SunPhartings
|4
|Fan wants apology; Davis says no (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|FanPharts
|2
|New York Knicks president Phil Jackson answers ...
|Feb '17
|DecipheringPhartz
|2
|27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A... (Dec '16)
|Jan '17
|Shoe Phart
|18
|Snubbed girlfriend snogs stranger after boyfrie... (Jan '15)
|Jan '17
|Phart Game
|31
|Boy Runs Onto Court, Hugs Carmelo Anthony Durin... (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|Play Phart
|8
Find what you want!
Search New York Knicks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC